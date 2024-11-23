Champlain Investment Partners LLC Invests $121.56 Million in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,114,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,558,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.98% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average of $152.81. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

