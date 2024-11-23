Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $272.70 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,265 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up about 1.7% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Axon Enterprise worth $272,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,496,000 after buying an additional 45,049 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,553,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 270,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,907,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.83.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at $37,449,733.75. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $26,739,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,970,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,024,589.98. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,256 shares of company stock valued at $131,338,820. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $636.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.59, a P/E/G ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.28 and a 52 week high of $641.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.54.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

