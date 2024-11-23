Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,121 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.74% of Standex International worth $104,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 93.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Standex International Stock Performance

SXI opened at $204.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $131.96 and a 1-year high of $211.90.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $349,491.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,196.71. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,600 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $319,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,763.66. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,419. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.