CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

USB stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

