CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,559 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.46 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $162.98 and a 12-month high of $203.80. The company has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.59 and its 200-day moving average is $190.50.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.