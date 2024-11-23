CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $296.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.35. The firm has a market cap of $444.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $224.45 and a 1-year high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

