CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Fastenal by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 347,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after buying an additional 131,887 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fastenal by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $37,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson sold 8,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $706,392.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,199.20. This represents a 44.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,289 shares of company stock worth $16,123,438 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

