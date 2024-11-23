CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,407,000 after purchasing an additional 260,890 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,899,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 391,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 337,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 220,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 139,268 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

