CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €100.40 ($104.58) and last traded at €99.50 ($103.65). 9,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €99.20 ($103.33).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €102.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €102.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall art, photo calendars, greeting cards, and other photo gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.