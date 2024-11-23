Certified Advisory Corp Sells 201 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $214.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $161.92 and a 12-month high of $216.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

