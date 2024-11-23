Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 142,904 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,904 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 1.63% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $243,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.00. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.