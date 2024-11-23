Cerity Partners LLC Has $493.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,868,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343,515 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $493,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,761 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AGG stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.74.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.