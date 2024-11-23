Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 30,687 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,687 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $112,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $1,147,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $513.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $575.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $580.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $480.57 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total transaction of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at $67,175,513.68. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,150 shares of company stock worth $20,651,865 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

