Cemtrex Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split to Regain Nasdaq Compliance

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) has recently disclosed a reverse stock split intended to address continued listing requirements on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The decision, approved by the Company’s Board of Directors, entails a reverse stock split of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-35.

The reverse stock split is set to be effective on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company’s stockholders had previously sanctioned the reverse split through a written consent on October 17, 2024, allowing the Board to determine the specific ratio within a fixed range.

The primary reason for this strategic move is to meet the Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. Cemtrex had received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department on June 14, 2024, citing that the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock had fallen below the required minimum of $1 per share for 30 consecutive business days.

By implementing the reverse split, Cemtrex aims to boost the closing bid price of the Common Stock above $1 per share, as mandated by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Company believes that this action will pave the way to maintain its Nasdaq listing, provided the closing bid price remains above $1 per share for at least ten consecutive business days.

Effective as of the planned date, the reverse split will result in adjustments such as a change in the CUSIP number for the Common Stock, while the trading symbol “CETX” will remain unchanged. The total number of shares held by each stockholder will be automatically converted proportional to the 1-for-35 ratio, with any fractional shares rounded up to the nearest whole share.

In a filing with the Secretary of State of Delaware on November 21, 2024, Cemtrex submitted a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation, setting the process in motion for the effectuation of the reverse split at the specified date and time.

The Company plans to comply with Nasdaq’s requirements and ensure a smooth transition post-reverse split. For further details, interested parties can refer to the official filings made available by Cemtrex Inc. through the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This move symbolizes Cemtrex’s commitment to upholding regulatory standards and fortifying its position in the market.

Source: SEC Filing by Cemtrex Inc. on November 21, 2024.

