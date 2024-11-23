Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Trading 1.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $486.73 and last traded at $484.42. 15,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 64,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $475.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.93 and its 200-day moving average is $396.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.58. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $507.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,032.40. This represents a 37.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.68, for a total value of $57,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,283.48. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,213 shares of company stock worth $1,729,458. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

