Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.
Carter’s has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 63.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.
Carter’s Trading Up 3.0 %
Carter’s stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.31.
Carter's, Inc
Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.
