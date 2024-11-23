CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $354,100.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $354,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,605,848.46. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $35.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 5.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CarGurus by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,382,000 after purchasing an additional 107,244 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

