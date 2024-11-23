Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRLFF opened at $4.82 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

