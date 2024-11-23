Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Cardinal Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CRLFF opened at $4.82 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.