Canopy Partners LLC Takes Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Canopy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $64,320.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,684.23. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $64,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,539.80. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,123 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $73.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.30. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.82. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $421.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

