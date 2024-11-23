Canopy Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Canopy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth $9,577,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 9.9% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 304.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 63,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.25. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $117.55.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

