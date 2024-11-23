Canopy Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Canopy Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.5% of Canopy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after purchasing an additional 656,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,742,000 after buying an additional 281,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,459,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,316,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

