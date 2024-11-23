Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.28. 1,255,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,720,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSIQ. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.15 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Canadian Solar Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $787.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,115,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $75,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,800 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $3,898,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $3,667,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

