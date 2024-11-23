Camden National Bank Reduces Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Camden National Bank lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD opened at $121.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.