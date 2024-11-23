Camden National Bank Purchases 2,592 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 401,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $51.10 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

