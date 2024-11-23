Camden National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 192,421.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,980,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975,855 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 42,735.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,223,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,383 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Hubbell by 53.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 922,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,984,000 after buying an additional 322,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,553.40. This trade represents a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $460.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $440.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $293.91 and a one year high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

