Camden National Bank Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

MCD opened at $290.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.06.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This represents a 48.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,296. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

