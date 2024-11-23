Cable One, Inc. (CABO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.95 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Cable One has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cable One to earn $39.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $416.56 on Friday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $311.28 and a 1-year high of $574.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $531.67.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

