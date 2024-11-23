BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 103,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 55,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

BTU Metals Stock Up 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

