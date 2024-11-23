Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.31 and last traded at C$22.31. Approximately 1,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.27.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.35.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

