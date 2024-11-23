Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) PT at $10.23

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WB shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Weibo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WB

Weibo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $8.92 on Friday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,803,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,213,000 after buying an additional 564,068 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,678,000 after buying an additional 1,634,230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Weibo by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,309,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 511,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Weibo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,153,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,623,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Weibo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.