Brokerages Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT at $18.33

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TRIP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Trading Up 3.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,887,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 9,356.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 195,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 193,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,512,548 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 632,353 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRIP stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.