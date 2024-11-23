Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Target Price at $136.50

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

