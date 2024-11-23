Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price at $217.71

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

NYSE CVNA opened at $259.31 on Friday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $263.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25,931.00 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.21.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 208,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.43, for a total transaction of $46,792,532.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,362,982.76. This represents a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,645. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,327,249 shares of company stock valued at $421,876,322. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

