Brokerages Set Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) PT at $27.83

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ADVM opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 302,064 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 259,191 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 91,112 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 741.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 196,884 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

