Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 902.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 310.0% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $164.23 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $767.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

