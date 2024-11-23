BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells $613,787.49 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $613,787.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,751,697.63. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $44.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after buying an additional 145,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,222,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,828,000 after acquiring an additional 421,832 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $10,178,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3,013.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,277 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,632,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,014,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

