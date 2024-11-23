Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $1,259,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 362,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,265,017.10. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rubrik Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE RBRK traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.19. 1,712,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $51.58.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth $47,523,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,466,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XV LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 3,620.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,360 shares during the last quarter.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.