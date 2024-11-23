BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 71,576 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,576 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of CGI worth $23,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CGI by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CGI by 3,776.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 699,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,381,000 after purchasing an additional 681,747 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CGI by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 376,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,612,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

CGI Stock Performance

NYSE:GIB opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.92 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

CGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

