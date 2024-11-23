BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of Dover worth $23,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dover by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 54.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $204.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.32 and a 200 day moving average of $185.43. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $137.73 and a 52 week high of $205.06. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

