BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,678 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.47% of Radian Group worth $24,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 859.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 539.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Price Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 45.96%. The company had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other news, COO Mary Dickerson sold 19,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $701,030.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $267,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,174.80. The trade was a 13.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,955 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,140 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

