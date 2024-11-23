BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $26.19 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,417 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of Edison International worth $26,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,015,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,864,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,089 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,073,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,768,000 after acquiring an additional 190,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,635,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,476,000 after acquiring an additional 218,762 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,418,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 885,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Edison International has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. This represents a 54.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,652 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

