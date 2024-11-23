BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $18.34 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of DocuSign worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in DocuSign by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $657,177.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,632. This represents a 10.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $456,470.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,584.37. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

