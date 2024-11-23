BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 70,174 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.15% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $27,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 27.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.5 %

EXPD stock opened at $121.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

