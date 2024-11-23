BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 65,720 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,720 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.40% of Schneider National worth $19,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,964,000 after acquiring an additional 388,913 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Schneider National Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

