BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 55,687 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,687 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.0 %

DHI opened at $163.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.77 and a 200-day moving average of $167.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

