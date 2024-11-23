BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.25 and last traded at C$11.28. 8,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 9,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.33.
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.21.
