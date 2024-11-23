Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 2011173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OWL. JMP Securities upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

