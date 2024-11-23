BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Bought by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

LCTU stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

