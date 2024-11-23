BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the third quarter worth $120,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the third quarter worth $131,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BTA opened at $10.31 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

