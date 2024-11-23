Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLNGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.64, with a volume of 47180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

Blackline Safety Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$559.44 million, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.81.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

